People Moves

Warren Tonkinson will join Jupiter as Managing Director, Distribution, in a newly created role. Warren has over 25 years’ experience in the asset management industry and has helped lead MGI through the acquisition process. He will head up a team of approximately 50, overseeing Jupiter’s network of international offices and global staff, with all regional heads reporting into him. He will also take responsibility for Jupiter’s international client servicing function as well as a range of strategic partnerships that will form part of the enlarged group’s distribution network.

Marcus Bolitho will also join Jupiter from Merian as Head of Marketing. Marcus has held senior roles at BNY Mellon and Old Mutual Global Investors (OMGI), and most recently led the rebrand and successful launch of MGI. Marcus will lead an expanded marketing team that includes a combination of marketing professionals from both Jupiter and Merian. He will be instrumental in constructing a marketing strategy for the new combined product range. Rob Page, [Senior Marketing Adviser and Acting Head of Marketing] will continue in a consultancy role to support Marcus with the integration and the delivery of a number of key projects.

As part of the Distribution team’s alignment with the needs of the enlarged company, Jupiter has promoted Andrea Boggio, Head of Italy, who will become Head of Continental Europe. Andrea, who has been with Jupiter for four years, will coordinate the activities of the European offices ensuring that they are aligned with the overall strategic objectives of the combined business.

Warren Tonkinson commented: “We believe that Jupiter’s acquisition of Merian Global Investors will result in the creation of an active management powerhouse. With a strengthened fund range and a highly skilled and well-resourced distribution team, there is a significant opportunity to grow the business internationally, better support our existing investors and expand our client base. I look forward to working with Phil and the team as we bring this vision to life.”

Phil Wagstaff, Global Head of Distribution, added: “It is with real pleasure that I welcome Warren and Marcus as new members of the team and congratulate them and Andrea on their new roles within the bigger business that Jupiter will become following the completion of the acquisition.

“The quality of the people at Merian was highly influential in our decision to buy the business. Warren and Marcus’s experience within the industry and deep understanding of the broad distribution landscape will be of great value as we continue to work towards creating the industry’s leading client-centric, active investment led business, delivering on the strategic objectives we clearly defined at the beginning of this process.”