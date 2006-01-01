People Moves

Based in New York, Mr. Wong joins Instinet from Wells Fargo Securities, where he served as the lead analyst in Semiconductors for 15 years. He previously held similar roles in equity research on the Buy Side at State Street and on the Sell Side at PaineWebber/UBS. Mr. Wong has been recognized by Institutional Investor in multiple years as a Runner Up in Equity Research in the Semiconductors category. Prior to beginning his career as an analyst, Mr. Wong worked as a principal engineer at Cypress Semiconductor.

“We are excited to bring David on board to lead our Semiconductor research effort,” said Jeff Doherty, Head of U.S. Equity Content, Instinet, LLC. “This continues to be a dynamic sector, and David’s deep experience and insightful research, as well as his well-established relationships with both corporate and institutional clients in this space, will bring tremendous value to our TIMT offering.”