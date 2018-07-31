Completion of the transaction was closely followed by the successful syndication of the senior debt package underwritten by Barclays to local and pan-European infrastructure banks including AIB, Bank of Ireland, BarcIays, BAWAG, BNP Paribas, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo and Ulster Bank.

The EUR 220m term loan and EUR 20m RCF bank debt package that supported the transaction was structured on infrastructure style basis. Clifford Chance and LK Shields (Irish law) acted as legal advisors to InfraVia and Simmons & Simmons to the lenders

Mater Private is the leading acute healthcare infrastructure group in Ireland and currently operates two major acute hospitals, in Dublin and Cork, two advanced Cancer Centres in Limerick and Liverpool and a number of out-patient clinics in various locations throughout Ireland.

Since inception in 1986, Mater Private has offered some of the most technologically advanced treatment options for patients and has pioneered many major innovative deve- lopments in the delivery of healthcare in Ireland. Supported by over 300 leading consultants, Mater Private offers patients from all over the country the highest standards of care.