Created in 2017, namR is a French software publisher which operates an innovative data platform that classifies all buildings in France quantitatively and qualitatively. Through this platform, namR provides its clients with tools allowing them to steer their ecological transition and improve their sales and operational performance. namR is a member of La French Tech - Green20, the French government’s support programme for high-potential greentech start-ups, and aims to become the leading environmental data provider for buildings in Europe.

namR was listed through the admission to trading on 15 June of the 3,745,093 shares making up its capital, including 784,313 new shares issued under a Global Offering1.

The admission and issue price of the company shares was set at €10.20 per share. Market capitalisation was €38.2 million on the day of listing. The Offering raised €8 million altogether.

The Offering was a success with both institutional and individual investors, with an oversubscription rate of 2.4. In particular, the Fixed Price Public Offering for private individuals was oversubscribed over 12 times.

Chloé Clair, CEO of namR, said: “With a global demand of €19.5 million, namR’s reception by both institutional and private investors surpassed our expectations. Obviously we’re very honoured and proud of this show of trust. This success is yet another testament to our Chairman and co-founder Gregory Labrousse’s vision for a French Data Intelligence leader for the ecological transition. It also represents tremendous encouragement for our teams, who share our drive for conquest and innovation. In light of this successful IPO, we are poised to move up to a new dimension, in terms of technological leadership and sales development in France and internationally. I’m convinced Euronext Growth is the best fit for namR, and would like to extend the warmest thanks to our new and historical investors, to Euronext, and to all of our clients and partners. Their support was key for namR to embark today on this new adventure!”