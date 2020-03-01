People Moves

In this role, Greg will be responsible for leading business management for discretionary teams across fixed income, equity and real estate debt. Greg will partner with Anthony Lawler, who leads GAM Systematic and GAM Investment Solutions.

Greg joined GAM in 2017, initially as global head of consultant relations, before taking on a broader role as global head of product strategy and solutions in 2019. Prior to joining GAM, Greg was head of global consultant relations at Edmond de Rothschild and BlueCrest Capital Management. He also spent ten years on the buy side at Royal Bank of Canada and Russell Investments. Greg holds the CFA and CAIA designations.

Peter Sanderson, Group CEO at GAM, said: “Greg is ideally positioned for this role, combining a decade of experience in investment strategy and manager selection with a deep understanding of client needs and expectations garnered over ten years in investment consulting and consultant relations. Greg’s appointment will further support us in harnessing our investment capabilities to deliver the best outcomes for our clients.”