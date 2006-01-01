The European Union (“EU”), rated AAA/AAA/Aaa/AA/AAA by DBRS, Fitch, Moody’s, S&P and SCOPE (positive outlook for S&P, stable for the other rating agencies), today issued a €8.5 billion single tranche social bond due in July 2035. This was the third EU transaction under the Support to mitigate Unemployment Risk in an Emergency (SURE) programme.
The 15-year social bond was extremely well received in the capital markets, having amassed the largest-ever order book for any single tranche benchmark issuance, and printing the largest 15-year deal size in the Sovereigns, Supranationals and Agencies (SSA) space to date. The deal’s success is a testament to the widespread support from the international investor community for the EU’s SURE programme.
The transaction was executed by the European Commission (Directorate General for the Budget under the responsibility of Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn) on behalf of the EU. The 15-year bond was priced at -5 basis points versus mid-swaps, which is equivalent to 26.9 basis points over the conventional 0% Bund due May 2035 and 0.5 basis points above the interpolated OAT curve (interpolating between the 1.25% OAT due May 2034 and the 1.25% OAT due May 2036). The final new issue premium has been estimated at 1 bp.
The Joint Lead Managers were Citi, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, LBBW, and Société Générale.
European Commissioner Johannes Hahn in charge of Budget and Human Resources said: “This is the third time the Commission has gone to the markets to borrow under SURE and the third time we have received a strong vote of confidence and support by investors. I am confident that we will continue in the same spirit in 2021, both under SURE and under NextGenerationEU, borrowing the funds and reusing it for a better Europe.”
Execution highlights:
