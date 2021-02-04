With the inclusion of Norway as a participating country, TechShare once again demonstrates its steady growth in the domain and its relevance to the Tech industry.

This year’s edition includes 119 Tech companies participating in the first half of 2021. This number is expected to grow as participants join the IPOready programme in Dublin1 and Oslo which will start later this year. TechShare participants have a mature corporate profile and the participating companies generate on average annual revenues of about €16 million and employ around 70 people. Two-thirds of the companies are backed by private equity investors and have raised an average €15 million in capital before joining the programme.

Extension of reach and impact

Hosting more than 500 Tech issuers across sectors such as Technology, Media and Telecom, Life Sciences and Cleantech, Euronext is the leading pan-European stock exchange for Tech companies. Since the launch of the TechShare programme in 2015, Euronext has steadily expanded its position in the European Tech market. In total, over 400 Tech companies have participated in TechShare pre IPO programmes since its launch, with promising results. Seven participants from France, Belgium and the Netherlands have already taken the leap from TechShare to an IPO.

Network of Tech companies and financial partners

The TechShare programme was launched in 2015 with 30 companies from France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Portugal participating in the first truly pre-IPO oriented programme in the capital markets sphere. It has steadily extended its reach across Europe over the years. Having welcomed companies from Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and IPOready companies from Ireland in 2019, this year participants from Norway are invited to join. This demonstrates that TechShare is building its credibility in the capital markets environment, becoming one of the largest financing communities across Europe, with a distinguished network of Tech companies and financial partners.

Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board, said: “As the largest equity listing venue for Tech companies in Europe, Euronext is the go-to market for Tech companies in financing their next growth step through an IPO. With our TechShare programme we acclimatize and prepare the participating companies for a capital raise. By offering them training from academics, banking and law specialist as well as Euronext experts on essential subjects such as governance, strategy, communication.”

Kick-off in eight European countries

Given the current health circumstances, instead of convening at one centralised kickoff event, the 119 Tech companies will this year join local events scheduled between 19 January and 4 February 2021, giving participants and partners the possibility to become better acquainted.

The six-month training programme, from January to June 2021, is structured around several main complementary modules, with graduation from the programme in July 2021. There will be four workshop sessions in each country with expert partners covering the IPO process, the legal perspective, IPO valuation, equity story, financial communication, corporate governance and post-listing life. Companies will also have extensive individual coaching with audit firms, lawyers, communications specialists and investor relations specialists providing customised advice on a more bilateral basis.

Over the course of the programme, top executives from companies in the life sciences, cleantech and TMT industries across Europe will lead the expert sessions and group workshops. They will cover topics such as the entrepreneurial mindset, leading growth, scaling beyong borders, attracting talents and managing ownership. In total 76 expert partners from the financial ecosystem in Europe will contribute to the programme.