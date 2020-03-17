People Moves

Georges Lauchard, who worked in capital markets throughout his international career, will oversee Euronext operational strategy, policies, and execution in support of Euronext’s ambition to become the leading market infrastructure in Europe. He will take up his new role based in Paris on 17 March 2020.

Stéphane Boujnah, Euronext CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board, said: “We are excited to welcome Georges Lauchard to Euronext. As the company deploys its new three-year strategic plan ‘Let’s Grow Together 2022’, we are committed to make Euronext’s success scalable to grow further, and Georges will help the management team reinforce the execution of Euronext’s ambition. His deep knowledge of our industry, as well as his experience in managing large and complex organisations and executing transformations at scale, will be a great addition to the team.”

Georges Lauchard said: “I am delighted to join Euronext’s leadership team. Euronext has delivered significant growth over the past 4 years whilst diversifying from a pure exchange to a key infrastructure-as-a-service player for the financial industry and the real economy. I am looking forward to being part of the next phase of this journey as Euronext further accelerates its growth, and scales its technology platform whilst driving innovation with our clients.”

Georges Lauchard has been the COO/CFO of JP Morgan’s Corporate and Investment Bank Technology team since February 2018. Georges has worked at JP Morgan in London & Hong Kong for more than 20 years where he held numerous leadership roles including Head of Global Front Office Markets supervision, COO of Global Currencies and Emerging Markets Trading as well as COO of the Asia Markets and Investor Services Sales, Merger integration project manager, Operations and Client Service manager. He previously worked for Paribas in New York. Georges Lauchard holds a MSc. in Management from NEOMA Business School in France as well as a degree in Economics from Nice University.