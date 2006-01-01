ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered record net inflows of US$131.99 billion during November, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record US$670.57 billion which is higher than the US$475.53 billion gathered at this point last year, the full year 2019 NNA of US$571.15 billion as well as the prior full year record for net inflows of US$654 billion set at the end of 2017. Assets invested in the global ETFs/ETPs industry have increased by 11.4% from US$6.84 trillion at the end of October 2020, to US$7.62 trillion at the end of November, according to ETFGI’s November 2020 Global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report tht is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

Assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed globally reach a new record high of $7.62 trillion at the end of November.

Net inflows reach an all time high of $670.57 Bn beating the prior record of record of $654 billion set at the end of 2017.

There have been 18 months of positive net inflows into the Global ETFs and ETPs industry.

“During Novemebr the S&P 500 gained 11%, vaccine and US election news boosting optimism which contributed to the best month since April. Developed markets outside the US, had a very strong month up 15.3%, all markets where up over 9%. The S&P Europe 350 had its best month ever. Global equities gained 12.8% in November with all 50 countries up for the month on postive prospects of overcoming Covid. This was the highest monthly return since the turn of the century. Emerging markets gained 8.9% during the month.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of November 2020 The Global ETF/ETP industry had 8,536 ETFs/ETPs, with 16,983 listings, assets of $7.62 Tn, from 501 providers listed on 74 exchanges in 60 countries at the end of November.

During November, ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $131.99 billion. Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $108.80 billion over November, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $302.83 billion, higher than the $212.61 billion in net inflows equity products had attracted for the corresponding period through November 2019. Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs reported $16.49 billion in net inflows bringing net inflows for 2020 to $210.49 billion, which is greater than the $207.49 billion in net inflows reported through November 2019. Commodity ETFs/ETPs listed globally reported net outflows of $8.02 billion in November, bringing year to date newt inflows to $63.40 billion which is significantly higher thant the net infows of $18.58 billion gathered at this point in 2019.

Active ETFs/ETPs listed globally reported net inflows of $18.55 billion during November, bringing net inflows for 2020 to $77.24 billion, more than the $38.27 billion in net inflows active products had attracted for the corresponding period through November 2019.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $64.84 billion during November, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) gathered $15.11 billion alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new inflows November 2020: Global

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.20 billion over November. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures (UVXY US) gathered $462 million alone.

Top 10 ETPs by net new inflows November 2020: Global Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs/ETPs during November`.