ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$785 million during March, bringing Q1 net inflows to US$859 million, which is much lower than the US$1.64 billion gathered in Q1 2021. Total assets invested in Crypto ETFs and ETPs increased by 19.6% from US$13.61 billion at the end of February 2022 to US$16.28 billion at the end of Q1, according to ETFGI’s March 2022 ETF and ETP Crypto industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service.

Highlights

Assets of $16.28 Bn invested in Crypto ETFs and ETPs listed globally at the end of March.

During March Crypto ETPs increased by 19.6% from $13.61 Bn to $16.28 Bn at the end of Q1.

In Q1 assets have decreased 0.4% going from $16.34 Bn at end of 2021 to $16.28 Bn.

Crypto ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $785 million during March.

Q1 net inflows were $859 Mn which is much lower than the $1.64 Bn gathered in Q1 2021.

$8.50 Bn in net inflows gathered in the past 12 months.

“The S&P 500 increased by 3.71% in March but is down 4.60% in Q1. Developed markets excluding the US, increased by 1.10% in March but are down 5.57% in Q1. Australia (up 10.46%) and Portugal (up 6.50%) experienced the largest increases amongst the developed markets in March. Emerging markets decreased by 2.27% during March and are down 6.52% in 2022. Egypt (down 14.31%) and China (down 8.34%) witnessed the largest declines among emerging markets in March, whilst Brazil (up 14.51%) and Colombia (up 11.98%) gained the most.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Global Crypto ETF and ETP asset growth as at end of March 2022

Since the launch of the first Crypto ETP in 2015, the Bitcoin Tracker One-SEK, the number and diversity of products have increased steadily.

There were 123 Crypto ETPs listed globally, with 392 listings, with assets of $16.28 Bn, from 24 providers listed on 17 exchanges in 13 countries. During March, 13 new Digital Asset ETFs/ETPs were launched.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs/ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $838 Mn during March. BTCetc - Bitcoin ETP - Acc (BTCE GY) gathered $147 Mn the largest individual net inflow.

Top 20 Crypto ETFs/ETPs by net new assets March 2022