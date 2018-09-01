People Moves

Societe Generale appoints David Abitbol as the new Head of Societe Generale Securities Services (SGSS). This appointment will be effective as of 1 st January 2019. Based in Paris, he will report to Séverin Cabannes, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, responsible for the bank’s Global Banking and Investor Solutions activities.

David Abitbol replaces Bruno Prigent, who, after 38 years at Societe Generale, 27 of which were with Societe Generale Securities Services, will retire. Bruno Prigent retains his current role within SGSS until the end of 2018 and will focus on ensuring a smooth transition of the business together with David.

“I sincerely thank Bruno Prigent for his long-standing commitment to Societe Generale group and his outstanding contribution to the development of Securities Services business for many years. Bruno has significantly strengthened the business by adapting to the new regulations and technologies with the objective of always providing an enhanced service to our clients”, says Frédéric Oudéa, Chief Executive Officer of Societe Generale. “The international experience of David Abitbol, his deep knowledge of financial markets and his expertise in post-trade operations will be key assets to pursue the development of our Securities Services business”.