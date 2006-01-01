People Moves

As MID he’s responsible for the management of approximately $84 billion of fixed income assets, primarily consisting of U.S. and international strategies. The objective of the fixed income program is to diversify and lessen risk in the total fund, and to enhance total fund returns.

"Global Fixed Income is one of the most important programs in our portfolio, bringing diversification and risk mitigation to the total fund," said Yu (Ben) Meng, CalPERS chief investment officer. "In more than a year as acting MID, Arnie has been a steady hand, leading the team that brought in the highest return of any individual program this past fiscal year. I’m pleased to make him a permanent addition to the Investment Office’s senior leadership team."

Phillips has held various roles in the Global Fixed Income group, including portfolio manager for Short Duration Fixed Income portfolios from 2001-05. He has also managed various fixed income total-rate-of-return portfolios, with a primary focus on structured securities.

Before he came to CalPERS, Phillips held cash manager and treasury analyst positions with Sutter Health’s Treasury Department.

Phillips holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration, with a minor in economics, from California State University, Sacramento. He has earned the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst and certification as Certified Cash Manager.