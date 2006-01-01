Thematic investments are booming. Looking at the performances and flows in the markets we are confronted with outflows in equities on a global scale, except in thematic investments. It is radically disrupting traditional asset management and is a core component of investing in the future.

The world is going through a profound transformation with digital disruptions, ageing populations and climate change, thus resulting in an array of opportunities for future growth. These themes will not only have a significant impact on our lives but will also impact future generations in achieving their goals.

During the two days, the agenda consisted of some very interesting and inspiring presentations, panel discussions and focused workshops with thought provoking external and internal speakers.

Speakers discussed the area of thematic investing in terms of transparency, alpha generation, diversification, permanent risk management and asset allocations within the portfolio construction phase.

With more than €9 billion, Thematic investing is a key pillar of development for Amundi and CPR AM, which seeks to offer its clients a range of solutions that are innovative, high-performing and robust.

Since 2017, the new products systematically include an ESG and impact dimension such as the food value chain, education, climate change and future cities.

CPR AM intends to become clients’ leading Thematic partner in the future.