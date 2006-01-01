People Moves

Birgitte Bryne has been appointed Chief Technology and Operating Officer in Norges Bank Investment Management. She will take up the position 1 April.

Birgitte Bryne comes from the position as Chief Operating Officer – a role she has held since 2020. She takes on a new role as it has been decided to merge our Technology and Operations areas.

“I am very pleased that Birgitte Bryne takes up the position as Chief Technology and Operating Officer. In recent years, the fund’s focus on technology has been strengthened. As an IT business, we must be among the leaders in technology and the analysis of large amounts of data. I feel confident that Birgitte will bring the best out of our great technology and operations platforms and our competent employees”, says CEO Nicolai Tangen.

Birgitte Bryne joined Norges Bank Investment Management in 2015 as Global Head of Investment Administration. She has also held various positions in SEB Enskilda Securities ASA, including as a derivatives trader, Chief of Staff, and COO for Equities. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Oslo University College (HIO) in Economics and Business Administration.

“It is with excitement and humility that I take over this responsibility. Technology is the basis for everything the fund does. Innovation in this space has brought us far. Now I look forward to continuing to build and maintain high-quality support for our investments”, says Birgitte Bryne.

Chief Technology Officer Age Bakker will step down from his role and take up a new position as Principal Data Developer in Norges Bank Investment Management.

“Age Bakker has done a fantastic job for the fund. He has been in the leader group for 12 years and has led projects that are vital for the organisation. I am thrilled that he will stay in the fund and help with the future development," says Nicolai Tangen.