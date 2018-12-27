Founded in 1904 in Paris, Baikowski® manufactures high-purity alumina powders and formulations, as well as other oxides such as Spinel, ZTA, YAG and Ceria for a variety of applications. The century-old company is now present in five countries and operates in a range of hi-tech markets including lighting, watches, phones, microelectronics, automotive, defense and medical.

Baikowski® (ticker code: ALBKK) was listed after the admission to trading on 27 December 2018 of a total of 3,671,665 shares. Its listing results from a spin-off of PBS Industries. The offering price was set at €14.10 per share. Market capitalisation on the day of listing was around €51.8 million.

At the listing ceremony, Benoît Grenot, CEO of Baikowski®, said: "With this listing on Euronext, we are writing a new page in the corporate history of our family-owned company, which was founded over one hundred years ago. We’ve set ambitious goals and we’re guided by our passion as industrialists, our powerful R&D resources, and our customers’ trust. I would like to thank all our shareholders, our partners and our teams for the work leading up to this achievement and for their unwavering enthusiasm, which will help us pursue growth with agility."