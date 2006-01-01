People Moves

These appointments, which follow the arrival in January 2018 of David Cumming as Chief Investment Officer, Equities, demonstrate Aviva Investors’ continued commitment to invest in its Equities capabilities.

Susan, who has over 25 years’ experience in the investment industry, will be based in Chicago and reports to David Cumming.

Prior to Aviva Investors, Susan spent three years as a senior portfolio manager covering small and mid-cap US equities for investment management company Westwood Holdings Group. While there, she was a member of internal committees that evaluated strategic positioning and helped to oversee the development and management of the corporate business plan.

David Cumming, Chief Investment Officer, Equities, Aviva Investors, said: “We are delighted to welcome Susan to Aviva Investors. She is a high-calibre and experienced investment professional, and her arrival further signals our commitment to having strong integrated teams across all key areas of the Equities market. We plan to add resources to further strengthen the US team over the coming months.”

Tom Meyers, Head of Americas Client Solutions, Aviva Investors, said: “We are excited about the establishment of our US equities team under Susan’s leadership. The US equities team will compliment our growing global equities platform and our expanding North American fixed income capabilities, allowing us to better serve clients regionally and around the globe.”