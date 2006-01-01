People Moves

James brings 20 years of buyout experience and a strong investment track record across Europe. With a particular focus on the UK market, James’s appointment underlines Astorg’s strategy of strengthening its presence across the major European buyout markets.

James was previously at Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICG), where he spent 20 years working in a variety of European markets, notably in the UK and Nordic markets. His most recent role was as Head of Northern Europe, Equity and Mezzanine, where he led investments in the Nordic and Benelux regions and served on the Investment Committee for ICG’s Funds V and VI. Before ICG James worked at Deloitte in London, where he qualified as a chartered accountant. He is a graduate of Oxford University.