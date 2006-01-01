People Moves

Stanislas Pottier, Chief Responsible Investment Officer

Stanislas is now Chief Responsible Investment Officer at Amundi. Previously he was Global Head for Sustainable Development at Crédit Agricole SA since September 2011 and a member of the Group’s Management Committee since 2017.

Prior to this, Stanislas was Special Advisor to Michel Rocard, former Prime Minister and Ambassador of France for International Negotiations on Arctic and Antarctic poles between 2009 and 2011. From 2007, he was Special Advisor to Christine Lagarde, French Minister for Economy, Finance, Industry and Employment.

In 2006 Stanislas was Chief of Staff to Christine Lagarde, then the Trade Minister, and deputy Chief of Staff to Thierry Breton, Minister for Economy, Finance and Industry.

Prior to these roles, Stanislas held several positions in the French Ministry of Finance, Trade and Treasury Department, as well as Chairman of the National Export Credit and Guarantee Commission. Between 1998 and 2000, he was an Economist at the World Bank in Washington D.C. after starting his career in 1994 at the French Ministry of Finance on the enlargement of the European Union.

Stanislas graduated from the Ecole Nationale d’Administration in 1994 and the Ecole Supérieure de Commerce de Paris in 1989.

Stanislas Pottier is a member of the Livelihoods Carbon Fund and chairs the BBCA association for the promotion of low-carbon buildings and FXB France, an international NGO with over 30 years’ experience fighting poverty.