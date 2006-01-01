The 21 brands under the umbrella of Alan Allman Associates cover the fields of high-tech consulting, industry consulting and strategic consulting, especially in digital transformation. Founded in 2009, the ecosystem is already implemented in five European countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, the Netherlands), Canada and Singapore, and it is currently expanding in the United States. Alan Allman Associates goes public to exploit new growth opportunities and increase its visibility on the international consulting market.

The listing has taken the form of a reverse takeover (RTO), which entails the acquisition of an already listed company and a subsequent merger. With the completion of the contribution of all Alan Allman Associates International shares to Verneuil Finance in the context of the reverse takeover, 40,629,326 new Alan Allman Associates shares were issued and admitted to trading on Euronext’s markets.

Jean-Marie Thual, President and founder of Alan Allman Associates, said: “Since its creation in 2009, the Alan Allman Associates ecosystem has experienced an incredible trajectory of continuous growth. With all of our employees, whom I would like to thank warmly for their commitment, we have built a solid ecosystem over the long term that has become a reference in the consulting industry. We are now ideally positioned to take a new step in our development. Our listing on the stock exchange can help us in our ambition to make Alan Allman Associates a key player in the international consulting market, a long-term partner of its clients and a benchmark employer for the talents of today and tomorrow.”