People Moves

Khalid Kahn has joined Aeon Investments, the London based credit-focused investment company, as a Managing Director in the investment team.

With more than 20 years of experience, Khalid joins Aeon from Federated Hermes International where he was Senior Credit Structurer in the Fixed Income Group responsible for managing structured credit portfolios comprising regulatory capital trades and CLOs.

As a senior member of the investment team, Khalid is responsible for originating and structuring new investments, and managing existing credit portfolios in commercial real estate and SME lending.

Ben Churchill, COO, Aeon Investments said: “Khalid’s proven track record in portfolio management, investment analysis and quantitative modelling across a wide range of structured credit products, makes him a valuable addition to the investment team. We are delighted to have someone with Khalid’s experience on board.” Khalid added: “It’s an exciting time to be joining Aeon Investments and I am looking forward to working on the latest innovations in structured credit to continue to deliver on our commitment to our investors”

Prior to Aeon, Khalid was a Principal at Pearl Diver Capital LLP, responsible for designing quantitative trading strategies and the proprietary portfolio management platform. Khalid has also worked at Deutsche Bank with the Global CDO Group and the CDO Structuring Group at Lehman Brothers.

Khalid is fluent in Urdu, Hindi and English and holds an M.Sc. in Financial Engineering from Haas School of Business at the University of California Berkeley, an MBA (major in Finance) from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, and a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur.