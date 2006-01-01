The global investment and advisory firm ThomasLloyd announced that it is cooperating with Allfunds, one of the world’s leading distributors of investment funds. Following the signing of a global framework agreement relating to ThomasLloyd´s fund suite earlier this year, as of today, the ThomasLloyd SICAV–Sustainable Infrastructure Income Fund (SIIF) is accessible via the Allfunds open architecture fund platform.

The new open-ended Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) is domiciled in Luxembourg, structured as a SICAV SA (UCI Part II) and subject to the UCITS V Directive depositary regime. The SIIF represents the world’s first fully regulated, open-ended public infrastructure fund and is available in 26 dedicated share classes for both retail and institutional investors. Options include a choice of nine currencies available as accumulating or distributing share classes.

The Fund invests directly in unlisted infrastructure assets in the areas of renewable energy, utilities, transport, social infrastructure and communications with a geographic focus on Asia-Pacific; applying socially responsible investment principles (SRI) whilst reducing investment risks through diversification across countries, sectors, technologies and investment styles. Authorised for sale throughout Europe and a selection of other countries worldwide, SIIF offers investors convenient, direct and instant access to a particularly attractive asset class.

ThomasLloyd’s pure-play impact investment strategy is based on an international award-winning process, and is aimed at an increasing number of global investors who are seeking a capital investment that is guaranteed to make a positive ecological and social impact, in addition to its economic objective. The Fund offers first-time access for private and professional investors to an asset class previously only available to few institutional investors globally with extensive in-house experience in the sector. Since launch of the portfolio in January 2011 the investment strategy has enjoyed double-digit annual rates of return whilst simultaneously offering low volatility.

ThomasLloyd Chairman and Group CEO, Michael Sieg, commented: “Offering our open-ended AIF on the global Allfunds fund platform creates a win-win situation. By investing with ThomasLloyd, an accredited partner of the IFC, institutional and private investors can benefit both from our investment expertise in the evolving asset class of infrastructure and add substantially to their ESG quotas in their investment portfolios. At the same time, ThomasLloyd significantly increases its distribution reach by joining this powerful global network.”