The notes were placed with over 100 investors, based mainly in France, the United Kingdom and Ireland, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain and Switzerland. The order book totalled over €1.2 billion, attesting to their confidence in CNP Assurances’ financial strength. The notes were priced at 265 basis points over the mid-swap rate.

The issue ensures that the Group has the funds in place for its upcoming debt maturities and it also contributes to optimising the balance sheet structure.

The notes are rated BBB+ by Standard & Poor’s and A3 by Moody’s.

Settlement-delivery took place today and the notes have been admitted to trading on Euronext Paris. The final terms of the issue have been published on the Company’s website, www.cnp.fr and on the Autorité des Marchés Financiers’ website, www.amf-france.org.