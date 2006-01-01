›  News 
https://www.next-finance.net/en
News

Successful €500m Tier 3 subordinated notes issue

CNP Assurances has successfully completed its first Tier 3 subordinated issue of the year, placing €500 million worth of seven-year notes due 27 January 2029 and paying interest at 1.25%. The notes qualify as Tier 3 capital under Solvency II.

Article also available in : English EN | français FR

The notes were placed with more than 90 investors, 75% of whom were asset managers, 19% insurers and pension funds and 5% private banks, based in France (29%), Northern Europe (21%), Benelux (19%), Germany/Austria (15%), UK/Ireland (9%) and other countries (7%). The issue was more than 2.2 times oversubscribed with a total order book of €1.1 billion, attesting to investor confidence in CNP Assurances’ financial strength.

The notes are rated A- by Standard & Poor’s and BBB+ by Fitch.

This issuance will ensure that CNP Assurances has the funds in place to meet its upcoming debt maturities while maintaining the financial flexibility to issue subordinated notes.

Settlement is scheduled for 27 January 2022. The final terms will be available at www.cnp.fr and on the website of France’s securities regulator (AMF) www.amf-france.org.

Next Finance , January 24

Article also available in : English EN | français FR

Add a new comment
tags
Share
Send by email Email
Viadeo Viadeo
Add a new comment

In the same section

Focus

News Institutional investor appetite is back for quant funds

The recent CTA performances encourage institutional investors to more closely monitor this type of hedge fund. Thus, according to Preqin, 52% of them wish to increase their exposure to this type of alternative strategy this year (vs 14% last (...)

Read article

Conferences & Trainings

FR

CPR AM - Présentation de l’étude de l’Investissement Responsable de 2021 - Jeudi 27 janvier 2022
All the programs

RSS Feeds

News Feed
Jobs & Internships
Trainings
| | Sign In | |  Contacts | Credits | Terms of use | Site Map

Site | English | Francais | Mobile | Facebook | Twitter |

© Next Finance 2006 - 2022 - All rights reserved