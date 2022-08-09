The largest 500 companies in the United States historically recovered from volatile periods, offering interesting returns in the long term. Within this framework, Solactive is pleased to announce that Strive Asset Management launched a new exchange-traded fund, Strive 500 ETF, tracking the Solactive GBS United States 500 Index, with ETF Architect as the sponsor.

The Solactive GBS United States 500 Index intends to track the performance of the largest 500 companies in the United States stock market and is based on the Solactive Global Benchmark Series (GBS). The constituents are selected based on company market capitalization and weighted by free-float market capitalization.

The launch follows a successful release of Strive’s first product with the German Index Provider. The Strive U.S. Energy ETF, which tracks the Solactive United States Energy Regulated Capped Index, collected more than USD 300 Million in Assets Under Management in the first three weeks after its listing, on August 9, 2022.

The new Strive 500 ETF listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “STRV“.

Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer at Solactive, comments “We are delighted that an index from our flagship benchmark series has been chosen by Strive to add a core product with exposure to the US Large Caps to their growing range of products.”

Matt Cole, Strive’s Head of Products and Investments, comments “The Strive 500 gives investors a core portfolio position of diversified large-cap exposure to 500 of the largest U.S. corporations with Strive’s differentiated message. As a fiduciary to our clients, Strive will mandate U.S. corporations to remain mission-focused and stay out of political or social issues. We hope to drive change through our shareholder engagement. An initial area of focus with corporations in our Strive 500 ETF will be merit-based hiring. Strive strongly believes all hiring should be based exclusively on merit, not based on race, sex, political ideology, or any other affinity group.”