Following the deal’s completion, Minerva will build-out its research and client service capability through Solactive’s offices in Frankfurt, Hong Kong, and Toronto, while leveraging Solactive’s technological capabilities in the fields of natural language processing to broaden its product suite. Minerva will now be able to offer clients global coverage, 24 hours a day. Solactive will seek to leverage Minerva data in the continued development of its offerings.

The founders of each company are committed to using technology to develop client-centric bespoke solutions. They share a similar philosophy in developing their businesses, which set out to empower clients and offer them value for money. This will be of particular importance, as regulatory shifts increase demand for customised sustainable stewardship strategies, most notably with Shareholders Rights Directive 2 (SRDII), which becomes effective next month.

Solactive CEO Steffen Scheuble commented: ”This is an important step for us in ensuring that we stay relevant to the entire asset management ecosystem. Quality governance and sustainability data, research and analytics as well as voting technology and services solutions are areas of increasing importance to all asset owners and asset managers. Minerva has built over the years a strong reputation, and we look forward to working with them to accelerate their growth.”

Minerva CEO Sarah Wilson has spent over 20 years in the business of proxy research, during which she has found that clients benefit from bespoke research and data to inform their voting decisions. Commenting on the deal, Wilson said: “We are delighted to become part of the Solactive Group of companies. Stewardship, ESG, and shareholder voting tools are growing in importance as investors seek to meet new and extended fiduciary responsibilities. Solactive’s commitment to innovation, value for money client-centric solutions and their global network enables Minerva to grow coverage and offer a truly 24-hour service.”