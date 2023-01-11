£600 million 6.625% annual fixed rate notes with a 20-year maturity

Following its first two bond issuances denominated in euro in May 2022 and October 2022, SUEZ successfully priced a 20-year inaugural sterling Green Bond, yesterday.

After a roadshow that gathered more than 60 investors, this new transaction received strong investor demand with a total order book that reached £1.1 bn, implying an oversubscription close to 2 times.

This issuance aims at:

refinancing part of the €1.2 bn acquisition facility raised in December 2022 to complete the acquisition of SUEZ recycling and recovery UK ;

diversifying the Group’s investor base ;

strengthening further the Group’s financial structure by increasing its average debt maturity by 2 years to 8.5 years.

SUEZ long-term senior debt is rated Baa2 (stable outlook) by Moody’s.

HSBC, NatWest Markets, RBC Capital Markets and Santander acted as Joint Active Bookrunners. BBVA, BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley and SMBC acted as Passive Bookrunners.

Sabrina Soussan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SUEZ stated that “Aligned with our 2023-2027 Sustainable Development Roadmap, the success of this new Green Bond issuance, SUEZ’s third one and first in sterling, highlights strong investors’ confidence in the Group, and SUEZ’s commitment to embedding sustainability into its financing plan.”