Raize is a payment institution operating a comprehensive loan servicing platform for companies and individuals and is the owner of a marketplace lender focused on SME lending. The company is authorised and regulated by the Bank of Portugal and its subsidiary is authorised and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (CMVM). The Portuguese company is the first crowdfunding company to go public in Europe.

The listing of Raize demonstrates Euronext’s commitment to assist Tech companies in developing their business through capital markets. Euronext is the primary listing venue for innovative SMEs in Europe with about 350 Tech issuers, representing a total market capitalisation close to €70 billion.

José Maria Rego, Co-Founder at Raize, said: “The IPO attracted strong demand and was subscribed by more than 1,400 investors. Taking the company public and broadening the investor base will boost our reputation and presence in the market, with a very positive impact on growth.”

Raize (ticker symbol: MLRZE) was listed through the admission to trading of 5,000,000 ordinary shares through a Global Offering The Global Offering was made up of a Public Offering and an institutional placement in Portugal. on 18 July 2018. The company’s market capitalisation on the day of its listing was €10 million.

Raize had already announced an additional sale of 10% stock (500,000 shares), to be executed at predefined prices, between €2.2 and €4, starting on the first trading day and lasting for 6 months.

Euronext Access is a gateway market for companies seeking simplified access to listing and improved visibility. It is open to companies of all sizes, maturities or industries.