›  News 
https://www.next-finance.net/en
News

Norges Bank has decided to revoke the exclusion of one company, and end observation of a company.

The Executive Board of Norges Bank has decided to revoke the exclusion of Thoresen Thai Agencies PCL. The company has been excluded since 2018 due to its practice of sending decommissioned vessels to be broken up for scrap in Bangladesh, where working conditions are extremely poor.

The Executive Board of Norges Bank has decided to revoke the exclusion of Thoresen Thai Agencies PCL. The company has been excluded since 2018 due to its practice of sending decommissioned vessels to be broken up for scrap in Bangladesh, where working conditions are extremely poor. The company has not sent any more vessels to be broken up for scrap since 2018, and the basis for the exclusion is therefore no longer present. The decision is based on a recommendation from the Council on Ethics of 12 May 2023.

The Executive Board has also decided to end the observation of Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd. The company was put under observation in 2022 due to its practice of sending decommissioned vessels to be broken up for scrap in Pakistan and Bangladesh, where working conditions are extremely poor. The company has established a new policy for responsible disposal of decommissioned vessels, and the basis for observation is no longer present. The decision is based on a recommendation from the Council on Ethics of 12 May 2023.

Norges Bank’s Executive Board has not independently assessed all aspects in the recommendations, but finds it adequately substantiated that the criteria for exclusion and observation have been fulfilled under the guidelines.

Next Finance , October 9

Add a new comment
tags
Share
Send by email Email
Viadeo Viadeo
Add a new comment

In the same section

Focus

News Institutional investor appetite is back for quant funds

The recent CTA performances encourage institutional investors to more closely monitor this type of hedge fund. Thus, according to Preqin, 52% of them wish to increase their exposure to this type of alternative strategy this year (vs 14% last (...)

Read article

RSS Feeds

News Feed
Jobs & Internships
Trainings
| | Sign In | |  Contacts | Credits | Terms of use | Site Map

Site | English | Francais | Mobile | Facebook | Twitter |

© Next Finance 2006 - 2023 - All rights reserved