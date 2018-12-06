Innovation

Stockholm-based Madrague Capital Partners AB, which is 40% owned by Nordea Asset Management Holding AB, will manage the fund. “We are looking forward to the launch of our first fund together with Nordea,” said Lars Franstedt, CIO/Portfolio Manager at Madrague Capital Partners AB. “Our belief is that the investment profile of Madrague will be a good complement to the existing offer on the Nordea platform. Madrague is firmly committed to delivering a good riskadjusted return to both our new and current investors.”

The investment team consists of five members, including founding partners, all who have worked together since the company’s inception in 2012.The team focuses on risk management using their extensive experience in the alternatives space to protect the portfolio against sudden market corrections.

“After the announcement of our partnership with Madrague earlier this year we are very excited to have our first product from them. The realization of this partnership in conjunction with the launch of this fund has helped strengthen our alternatives offering,” said Nils Bolmstrand, CEO of Nordea Asset Management.

As a result of Nordea Asset Management’s commitment to excellence and its solid international track record of working with the leading internal and external investment boutiques, this partnership is only the beginning of a new and exciting era for alternative solutions.