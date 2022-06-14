https://www.next-finance.net/en
Innovation

Grayscale Investments Launches First European ETF: Grayscale Future of Finance UCITS ETF

Graycale Investments, the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, today announced its first European ETF, Grayscale Future of Finance UCITS ETF (ticker: GFOF), will list on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), Borsa Italiana, and Deutsche Börse Xetra. GFOF will also be passported for sale across Europe.

GFOF tracks the investment performance of the Bloomberg Grayscale Future of Finance Index and seeks to offer investors exposure to companies at the intersection of finance, technology, and digital assets – companies that are building the digital economy – all through the familiar ETF wrapper. In February 2022, Grayscale listed an ETF in the United States that tracks the investment performance of the Bloomberg Grayscale Future of Finance Index.

The Bloomberg Grayscale Future of Finance Index comprises companies representing three “Future of Finance” pillars:

  • Financial Foundations – asset managers, exchanges, brokerages, and wealth managers involved in the enablement of the digital economy
  • Technology Solutions – organizations providing the technology to facilitate the digital economy through data and processing
  • Digital Asset Infrastructure – includes companies directly involved in mining, energy management, and activities that power the digital asset ecosystem

Next Finance , May 17

