Innovation

Graycale Investments, the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, today announced its first European ETF, Grayscale Future of Finance UCITS ETF (ticker: GFOF), will list on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), Borsa Italiana, and Deutsche Börse Xetra. GFOF will also be passported for sale across Europe.
GFOF tracks the investment performance of the Bloomberg Grayscale Future of Finance Index and seeks to offer investors exposure to companies at the intersection of finance, technology, and digital assets – companies that are building the digital economy – all through the familiar ETF wrapper. In February 2022, Grayscale listed an ETF in the United States that tracks the investment performance of the Bloomberg Grayscale Future of Finance Index.
The Bloomberg Grayscale Future of Finance Index comprises companies representing three “Future of Finance” pillars:
Next Finance , May 17
