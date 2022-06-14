Innovation

GFOF tracks the investment performance of the Bloomberg Grayscale Future of Finance Index and seeks to offer investors exposure to companies at the intersection of finance, technology, and digital assets – companies that are building the digital economy – all through the familiar ETF wrapper. In February 2022, Grayscale listed an ETF in the United States that tracks the investment performance of the Bloomberg Grayscale Future of Finance Index.

The Bloomberg Grayscale Future of Finance Index comprises companies representing three “Future of Finance” pillars:

Financial Foundations – asset managers, exchanges, brokerages, and wealth managers involved in the enablement of the digital economy

Technology Solutions – organizations providing the technology to facilitate the digital economy through data and processing