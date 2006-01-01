Innovation

Kepler Cheuvreux Invest announces the first closing of the Move Capital I fund, which specialises in the B2B Technology sector. This first closing is a major step towards reaching the fund’s final objective of gathering EUR300m, and was carried out with the support of leading French and international institutional investors which include the European Investment Fund (EIF) and Bpifrance, and prominent corporate investors, such as Orange, Nokia and SKT, and family offices.

Move Capital I will invest actively in French and European tech companies at the growth stage of their development and which address the data value chain in areas such as cybersecurity, IoT, artificial intelligence and the digital transformation of enterprises. Move Capital I fund received the “TIBI” label from the French government in November 2020 and shares such label with the leading growth equity funds active in the French Technology sector.

Move Capital I brings together a multidisciplinary team of investment and finance professionals, and industrial sectors specialists. The Move Capital team is resolutely anchored in entrepreneurship and driven by a common vision: to support the growth of the French and European Technology champions of tomorrow through a collaborative approach, and always by acting as a responsible investor. The team will draw on its wide ranging pan-European and international experience. It will also rely on its strong technical expertise, which comes from more than 50 years of cumulative experience in the Technology sector. The Move Capital team also benefits from the expertise of the Kepler Cheuvreux Invest platform and the Kepler Cheuvreux Group: its pan-European presence and its leading tech research. Lastly, the team will benefit from the operational experience of the fund Strategic Committee, which brings together major European tech experts.

“This first closing is a key step for our private asset management platform and for Move Capital in particular. We warmly thank all investors who trust us with this fund, as well as all stakeholders. KC Invest, through Move Capital I, is at the service of the future leaders of European Tech” emphasised Emmanuel Raffner, Chairman of KC Invest.

“This first closing is a major milestone, it allows Move Capital to finance and support future European technological champions with a rigorous, human approach and a reinforced ESG policy. Our investment strategy will allow us to contribute to the French and European effort for the emergence of a sovereign technology.” underlined Sophie Sursock and Hervé Malausséna, the co-founders of Move Capital.

The Move Capital team would like to thank Orange, Nokia, SKT, the European Investment Fund (EIF), Bpifrance, and all the other investors in the fund, who share their vision: to promote the French and European Technology ecosystem.