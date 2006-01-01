The Fund has made two investments to date, and will continue to enhance its investment activities in order to build a good investment portfolio.

The Fund forms part of Nomura Group’s strategy to expand the scope of its business from public to private side services. N-MEZ will continue to actively pursue mezzanine investment opportunities to respond to clients’ leveraged and management buyout needs and contribute to the expansion of the mezzanine market.

N-MEZ was established in September 2019 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Nomura Holdings, Inc. to manage Japanese mezzanine funds. Leveraging its fund management expertise and network as well as the Nomura Group platform, N-MEZ aims to respond to the investment needs of institutional investors by providing mezzanine solutions tailored to the unique Japanese market.