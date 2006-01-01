›  News 
https://www.next-finance.net/en
News

Nomura Mezzanine Partners Completes Final Close on Japanese Mezzanine Fund

Nomura Mezzanine Partners Co., Ltd. (“N-MEZ”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nomura Holdings, Inc., today announced that it has completed the final close on its mezzanine fund N-MEZ Investment Business Limited Partnership 1 (the “Fund”).

The Fund has made two investments to date, and will continue to enhance its investment activities in order to build a good investment portfolio.

The Fund forms part of Nomura Group’s strategy to expand the scope of its business from public to private side services. N-MEZ will continue to actively pursue mezzanine investment opportunities to respond to clients’ leveraged and management buyout needs and contribute to the expansion of the mezzanine market.

N-MEZ was established in September 2019 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Nomura Holdings, Inc. to manage Japanese mezzanine funds. Leveraging its fund management expertise and network as well as the Nomura Group platform, N-MEZ aims to respond to the investment needs of institutional investors by providing mezzanine solutions tailored to the unique Japanese market.

Next Finance , December 4

Add a new comment
tags
Share
Send by email Email
Viadeo Viadeo
Add a new comment

In the same section

Focus

News Institutional investor appetite is back for quant funds

The recent CTA performances encourage institutional investors to more closely monitor this type of hedge fund. Thus, according to Preqin, 52% of them wish to increase their exposure to this type of alternative strategy this year (vs 14% last (...)

Read article

RSS Feeds

News Feed
Jobs & Internships
Trainings
| | Sign In | |  Contacts | Credits | Terms of use | Site Map

Site | English | Francais | Mobile | Facebook | Twitter |

© Next Finance 2006 - 2020 - All rights reserved