In December last year, the firm listed six ETFs including the “NEXT FUNDS Japan Bond NOMURA-BPI Exchange Traded Fund,” the first domestic fixed income ETF to be issued in Japan. The firm also listed international equity, bond, and REIT ETFs to help investors build quality asset portfolios comprised only of ETFs.

The new ETFs will be added to the core asset ETFs listed last December, giving investors more opportunities to invest in global stocks and bonds, including those of emerging countries.

From today, investors can trade the ETFs on the TSE through securities dealers and traders in Japan.

The ETFs are part of Nomura’s NEXT FUNDS range, and bring the total to 61.