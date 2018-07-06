Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd., the core company within the Asset Management Division of the Nomura Group, listed the “NEXT FUNDS Emerging Market Bond J.P. Morgan EMBI Plus (Unhedged) Exchange Traded Fund” and the “NEXT FUNDS Emerging Market Equity MSCI-EM (Unhedged) Exchange Traded Fund” on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE).
In December last year, the firm listed six ETFs including the “NEXT FUNDS Japan Bond NOMURA-BPI Exchange Traded Fund,” the first domestic fixed income ETF to be issued in Japan. The firm also listed international equity, bond, and REIT ETFs to help investors build quality asset portfolios comprised only of ETFs.
The new ETFs will be added to the core asset ETFs listed last December, giving investors more opportunities to invest in global stocks and bonds, including those of emerging countries.
From today, investors can trade the ETFs on the TSE through securities dealers and traders in Japan.
The ETFs are part of Nomura’s NEXT FUNDS range, and bring the total to 61.
Next Finance , July 11
* The management fees above represent the annual tax-exclusive rates as of July 6, 2018. The total management fee for each ETF will vary if the ETFs engage in securities lending. For further details, please refer to the "Fund Expense and Taxes” section in the prospectus.
The recent CTA performances encourage institutional investors to more closely monitor this type of hedge fund. Thus, according to Preqin, 52% of them wish to increase their exposure to this type of alternative strategy this year (vs 14% last (...)
|News Feed
|Jobs & Internships
|Trainings