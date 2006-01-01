The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is working to create a smart city. With the green bond offering, the city intends to further enhance its environmental measures, stimulate the green bond market and promote participation by other issuers. The city also aims to set the trend for domestic funds to be used for domestic environmental initiatives, and offer institutional investors investment opportunities that will allow them to fulfill their social responsibilities.

The proceeds from the offering will be used for climate change initiatives, smart energy urban development projects, and projects aimed at improving the living environment.

ESG investing has become widespread in recent years. As part of this, the issuance of green bonds, social bonds that target improved social outcomes and sustainability bonds used for both social and green projects, has been attracting attention globally as a measure to address environmental problems.

By underwriting these types of bonds, Nomura aims to support the further development of the ESG bond market in Japan, and serve as a bridge between investors who want to contribute to society and projects with capital needs that aim to resolve social issues such as climate change and water.