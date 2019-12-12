As first announced on December 12, 2019, Greentech businesses have been rebranded “Nomura Greentech” and integrated into Nomura’s Global Investment Banking franchise. Nomura Greentech will maintain its global presence, with staff located in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Zurich, and Paris.

This transaction reinforces Nomura’s commitment toward delivering unique value to its global client base, advancing the growth of sustainable technologies and infrastructure, and contributing towards the sustainable development of society through its expertise in the capital markets.

“We are excited to complete our acquisition of Greentech, which is the leading M&A advisor in clean energy and energy smart technologies,” said Mike Rintoul, Head of Americas Investment Banking. “Nomura remains committed to strengthening our investment banking capabilities globally and the establishment of Nomura Greentech represents a substantial addition to our domain expertise. Sustainability and ESG are key themes in today’s society and we look forward to continuing to support our clients in these areas.”

Jeff McDermott, founder and Managing Partner of Greentech, and Head of Nomura Greentech, said: “Nomura Greentech enables our global clients to accelerate their growth and profitability by capitalizing on the significant opportunities in sustainable technology and infrastructure. We have a full suite of product capabilities across geographies to provide our clients with holistic solutions. I am delighted to lead this highly experienced team and to create even more value for our clients.”