Cook Deli’s mission is to create a safety net to provide food for the elderly.

The company delivers healthy, fully-cooked meals at a reasonable price to elderly care facilities throughout Japan. Cook Deli’s meals are carefully crafted by chefs together with dieticians to ensure nutritional balance. The meals are highly rated by many elderly care facilities for being delicious and rich in variety.

Staffing shortages and changes to Japan’s long-term care insurance system have led to increased challenges in providing quality meals to people in elderly care facilities. Cook Deli’s fully-prepared meal delivery service has been attracting attention for its contribution to improving the quality of life of elderly people, as well as in resolving challenges in the long-term care and food service industries.

The market for fully-prepared meals is expected to grow further. Making use of Nomura’s strong group network and deep expertise in the financial services sector, NCAP will support the growth of Cook Deli as it drives the further development of this important market.

NCAP is committed to providing equity and other solutions to meet the diversified and sophisticated needs of its clients. NCAP will work together with clients to help resolve the various challenges they face and grow their businesses.