With Japan’s long-term interest rates effectively at zero percent, it has been difficult for investors to earn income from assets such as government bonds. Under this low interest rate environment, investors have been paying increasing attention to high dividend ETFs.

To enhance capital efficiency, many companies have been working to return value to their shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. Total dividend payments and share repurchase amounts, together referred to as shareholder yield, have been rising in recent years.

By providing an ETF that focuses on shareholder yield, NAM aims to respond to investors’ interest in high dividend ETFs.

Nomura Shareholder Yield 70 is a stock price index comprising 70 stocks. The index selects companies that take a proactive approach to providing shareholder returns, primarily through dividends and share buybacks.

The stock universe comprises all common stocks listed on Japanese stock exchanges excluding financial stocks. [1]

Named "NEXT FUNDS Nomura Shareholder Yield 70 Exchange Traded Fund” (ticker: 2529), the new ETF was today approved for listing by the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) with a listing date of April 19, 2019.

From the listing date, investors will be able to trade the ETF on the TSE through securities dealers and traders in Japan. The minimum investment amount for this ETF is expected to be approximately 1,000 yen (per unit).

The ETF is part of Nomura’s NEXT FUNDS range, and brings the total to 62.