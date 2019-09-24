Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nomura Holdings, Inc., today announced that it has priced five-year, seven-year, and ten-year social bond [1] issues valued at 10 billion yen, 5 billion yen and 5 billion yen, respectively, for Miraca Holdings. Nomura acted as bookrunner and social bond structuring agent [2] for the offering.

Miraca Holdings engages in corporate social responsibility (CSR) through its business activities and signed the United Nations Global Compact [3] in March 2019. In addition, Miraca Holdings announced its mid-term plan “Transform! 2020” with the aim of further business development and sustainable growth. Miraca Holdings established a group philosophy, which consists of a corporate philosophy, vision, values and behavior, and will fulfill CSR through corporate activities based on that philosophy.

The proceeds from the offering will be used to install equipment and IT systems in a planned CLT laboratory, and research and development aimed at improving the quality of clinical tests and technology innovation.

In January this year, Nomura issued the Nomura Group ESG Statement to further promote the realization of a sustainable environment and society by informing stakeholders about the firm’s approach to ESG-related activities and its response to environmental and social risks.

The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have gained widespread recognition in recent years. As part of this, green bonds aimed at addressing environmental issues, social bonds that target social outcomes, and sustainability bonds used for both social and green projects have been attracting attention globally.

By underwriting these types of bonds, Nomura aims to support the growth of the SDG bond market in Japan, and serve as a bridge between investors who want to contribute to society and projects with capital needs that aim to resolve social issues such as climate change. Nomura will also work to contribute to economic and sustainable social development and promote initiatives to achieve the SDGs.