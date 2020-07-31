Muzinich & Co is pleased to announce the first close of the Muzinich Pan-European II Private Debt Fund (“the Fund”), at €210mn [1].

Like its predecessor vehicle, the Fund focuses on providing growth capital to lower middle-market companies to fund acquisitions, expansions and transitions in family and founder-owned businesses. The Fund follows on the successful €706.5mn. closing of the firm’s first Pan-European Private Debt Fund in 2018. The firm has been active in European private debt since 2014 when local regional teams started investing in country specific funds.

“We are one of the very few private lenders in the lower-middle market with a Pan-European offering,” said Kirsten Bode, Co-Head of Private Debt, Pan-Europe. “As the dynamics underlying this asset class continue to shift considerably, we believe our large, dedicated team of investment professionals and a local presence across Europe gives us a significant advantage in accessing a broad and diverse market in order to generate attractive returns for our investors.” Rafael Torres, Co-Head of Private Debt, Pan-Europe, added “We believe the local presence provides us with an edge to uncover companies with favourable credit characteristics to those of the broad EU private debt market.”

Muzinich’s Global Private Debt team is comprised of 36 dedicated investment professionals [2] located in 11 offices across Europe, US and Asia Pacific for comprehensive, in-depth knowledge of local opportunities, company networks, regulations and practices. Team members work directly within their local markets to deliver on-the-ground deal sourcing and origination.