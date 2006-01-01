›  Strategy 
https://www.next-finance.net/en
Strategy

Most L/S Equity emerge unscathed from factor rotations

Several hedge fund strategies have momentum biases, in particular L/S Equity, and CTAs. Considering the fact that this rotation took place in a bullish environment, most hedge fund strategies ended the week in positive territory.

Article also available in : English EN | français FR

A massive momentum reversal occurred earlier in the month, when Pfizer announced interim results of its Covid19 vaccine. On November 9th, the U.S. Dow Jones Momentum Index fell by a record -14% in a single day. In this long/ short index, value stocks were on the short side and they experienced a massive rebound. Over recent days, such rotation out of momentum/ quality/ low beta into value/ size stocks has continued.

Several hedge fund strategies have momentum biases, in particular L/S Equity, and CTAs. Considering the fact that this rotation took place in a bullish environment, most hedge fund strategies ended the week in positive territory. Directional L/S Equity (+1.2%) benefitted from their market beta, but alpha contributed negatively for all but those strategies with an explicit value bias. One strategy benefitted particularly from the changing market landscape: Special Situations (+3%). In relative terms, their higher market beta and value bias was supportive.

CTAs and Market Neutral L/S ended the week in negative territory but losses, in the range of -1% to -1.5% according to the Lyxor Peer Groups, were overall contained. Dispersion has been high within the Market Neutral L/S space, with 20% of our sample down in excess of -3%, a significant loss for strategies which are traditionally low vol.

Most managers have now neutralized their factor biases to edge against further rotations into value stocks.

Going forward, a sustainable rebound in value stocks looks unlikely, particularly in Europe. A significant part of their underperformance in recent years was also related to the low inflation/ low yield environment, which looks unlikely to change. Some value sectors such as financials might benefit from the gradual normalization in economic activity, which would occur in H2-2021, and could start to normalize dividend distribution next year. In parallel, momentum crashes are usually short lived. In this context, we maintain the UW stance on Market Neutral L/S and upgrade.

Lyxor Research , November 23

Article also available in : English EN | français FR

Add a new comment
tags
Share
Send by email Email
Viadeo Viadeo
Add a new comment

In the same section

Focus

Strategy CPR AM has recently launched CPR Invest – Global Disruptive Opportunities | A look back at an accelerating phenomenon: disruption

The recently theorised phenomenon of "disruption" is defined as a process whereby a product, a service or a solution disrupts the rules on an already established market. Technological progress, along with the globalisation of trade and demographic changes are now helping to (...)

Read article

RSS Feeds

News Feed
Jobs & Internships
Trainings
| | Sign In | |  Contacts | Credits | Terms of use | Site Map

Site | English | Francais | Mobile | Facebook | Twitter |

© Next Finance 2006 - 2020 - All rights reserved