›  Strategy 

We have reduced our equity exposure through option strategies

Samir Saadi, Multi-Asset Portfolio Manager of CPR AM explains that he started the year heavily invested in equities to capture the good momentum of this beginning of the year. Convinced that the year would be special, CPR AM introduced optional hedging positions...

Article also available in : English EN | français FR

