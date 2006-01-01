›  News 
http://www.next-finance.net/en
News

Manifesto Social Impact - CPR AM

Climate change, food challenge, education, sustainable urbanization,… the challenges of the 21st century are considerable. For several years, CPR AM has been committed and innovated to offer you investment solutions providing financial responses to these major challenges of development of sustainable companies.

Article also available in : English EN | français FR

Article also available in : English EN | français FR

Add a new comment
tags
Share
Send by email Email
Viadeo Viadeo
Add a new comment

In the same section

Focus

News Institutional investor appetite is back for quant funds

The recent CTA performances encourage institutional investors to more closely monitor this type of hedge fund. Thus, according to Preqin, 52% of them wish to increase their exposure to this type of alternative strategy this year (vs 14% last (...)

Read article

RSS Feeds

News Feed
Jobs & Internships
Trainings
| | Sign In | |  Contacts | Credits | Terms of use | Site Map

Site | English | Francais | Mobile | Facebook | Twitter |

© Next Finance 2006 - 2020 - All rights reserved