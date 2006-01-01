The ETPs are designed to mimic the daily return of the underlying stock being tracked, multiplied by a leverage factor of 3x (triple leveraged), 2x (double leveraged) or -1x (inverse). With most existing products in the S&L ETP space constructed around broad indices and commodities, Leverage Shares’ offering is a first in the ETP industry.

All of the ETPs are fully physically backed with the underlying shares, foregoing the counterparty risk found in competing products. Investors can now get magnified exposure to their favourite stocks without the hassle of a margin account.

Oktay Kavrak, Product Strategy at Leverage Shares commented “This is about democratising access to strategies once reserved for fund managers, like trading with leverage and going short. What we have been seeing is that European investors have an appetite for trading with conviction, yet the majority prefer doing so on a regulated exchange. Our ETPs trade like any other stock / ETF and have tight on-screen quotes throughout the day by multiple market makers.”

Oktay added “We are proud to expand access to these powerful tools to an even wider audience, courtesy of Euronext. With volatility not expected to subside anytime soon, investors can express their convictions on these market leaders in both directions – all through the convenience of a brokerage account.”

Brieuc Louchard, Head of ETFs for Euronext, commented: “We are delighted to continually offer a wide range of innovative products, expanding the pool of trading instruments for global investors. The listing of Leverage Shares ETPs will bring advanced tools to investors of all types, allowing them to benefit from stocks trends. We are delighted to welcome the physically replicated ETPs from Leverage Share on our markets.”

Holders of the ETPs incur no margin calls or overnight fees, just a competitive fee of 0.75% per annum and market standard margin rates plus returns on the cash collateral.

All 40 of the ETPs are available on Euronext Amsterdam in EUR. Additional information is available at leverageshares.com.