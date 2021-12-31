With a cumulative inflow of €350 million since its launch in 2016, CNP Patrimoine’s Flexi continues to offer CNP Patrimoine’s high net worth customers and its partners (private banks, IFA investment platforms, family offices, and management companies) innovations to optimise savings while protecting capital.

Flexi I is the latest innovation. It allows investors, in a continuing low interest rate environment, to take advantage of the opportunities offered by equity markets while protecting their capital at an optimised cost. In this option, available in CNP One unit-linked life assurance or capitalisation contracts, 40-50% of units are fully invested in shares based on the SBF® TOP 80 Ew Decrement 50 pts index created by Euronext. This index is more diversified than the CAC 40 (the values of which are included) and is composed of the 80 largest French stock market capitalisations; it has outperformed the CAC 40 over the last five years.

Thanks to the insurer’s guarantee, the investor is certain to recover at least, according to their choice, 98% or 100% of their initial capital at maturity either on 31/12/2021 or 31/12/2022 for optimised protection costs.

‘In the current context of low interest rates and higher market volatility, Flexi I is the opportunity to invest the unitlinked portion of a 100% equity contract while benefiting from capital protection provided by CNP Assurances. The unit-linked portion fully invested in shares is based on the SBF® TOP 80 Ew Decrement 50 pts index created by Euronext and exclusively distributed by our partner Société Générale. This index stands out from the CAC 40 through its diversity, its past outperformance and its average volatility.’ explained Marine de Bouchony and François Guilgot, co-directors of CNP Patrimoine.