Founded in 1995 by its current CEO Alain Tanguy, Résilians is a French expert in emergency interventions and renovation services following home accidents such as fire or water damages, or major natural disasters, operating on behalf of insurance companies, experts and property managers, for individuals and professionals, and completing over 50,000 interventions per year. Thanks to its comprehensive and turnkey solutions, as well as a dense national network of agencies, the Company has developed longstanding relationships with tier-1 insurance companies, and posted a steady growth over the years to become a leading player in its market with the capacity to meet insurance companies scale and quality requirements. Supported by Motion, the Company will continue its expansion on the French market both through a solid organic growth and a dynamic buy-and-build strategy.

“LGT Private Debt is pleased to support Motion again as well as the management team of Résilians in their next development phase. We are particularly attracted by the positioning of Résilians in the repair in kind segment, which provides strong value added for both insurance companies and policyholders, and features a high growth potential” stated Kevin Abrial, Partner at LGT Private Debt (France) S.A.S. “We have successfully partnered with Motion on several buy-outs, including current portfolio companies Holweg Weber and Minlay, and value their hands-on investment strategy as well as significant expertise.”

“LGT Private Debt has demonstrated its ability to react swiftly in understanding the strong potential of Résilians, and was committed to deliver a tailor-made financing solution to meet the Company’s requirements” said Anthony Baudoin, Partner at Motion Equity Partners. “We are pleased to team up with LGT Private Debt once again as we believe they will be a valuable financing partner to support the Company and its future development.”

LGT Private Debt

LGT Private Debt is affiliated with LGT Capital Partners and operates as its private debt competence center focused on arranging and underwriting private debt investments for sponsored buy-outs of mid-market companies on a pan-European basis. Set up in 2005, the team is composed of 23 investment professionals based in Paris, London and Frankfurt, has completed over 100 transactions, and now has approximately EUR 2.5 billion of funds under management. LGT Capital Partners is a leading alternative investment specialist with USD 80 billion in assets under management and more than 550 institutional clients in 41 countries. An international team of over 600 professionals is responsible for managing a wide range of investment programs focusing on private markets, liquid alternatives and multi-asset class solutions. Headquartered in Pfaeffikon (SZ), Switzerland, LGT Capital Partners has offices in New York, Dublin, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Vaduz, Dubai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Sydney.