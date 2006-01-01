LGT Private Debt is pleased to announce that entities it advises acted as sole arrangers and underwriters of a unitranche financing, supporting the acquisition of a leading high-performance KVM (keyboard, mouse, video) solutions designer and manufacturer, Guntermann & Drunck GmbH (the “Company”) led by Naxicap Partners (Naxicap).

Benefitting from a competitive edge stemming from strong technological know-how as well as an ability to master the entire value chain, Guntermann & Drunck addresses the needs of numerous end-customers worldwide requiring advanced KVM solutions. Guntermann & Drunk’s products are used in control room applications in industries such as mobility/air traffic control, industrial manufacturing and broadcasting. The solutions enable pixel-perfect, secure and real-time video signal transmission over long distances for mission-critical applications. Guntermann & Drunck’s modular technology offering comprises of classical-digital KVM and KVM-over-IP solutions. Supported by Naxicap, the Company will continue to expand in the US and into complementary business areas.

“LGT Private Debt is pleased to support Naxicap for the third time across various geographies as well as the management team of Guntermann & Drunck in their next development phase. We are particularly attracted by the positioning of Guntermann & Drunck and its strong KVM technology, while benefitting from longstanding client relationships" stated Nadine Henker, Managing Director at LGT Private Debt (Germany) GmbH. "We are also pleased to confirm our expansion in German speaking countries with our second transaction completed in Germany since the opening of our office in Frankfurt in February 2020.”

“LGT Private Debt has demonstrated its ability to react swiftly in understanding the strong potential of Guntermann & Drunck, and was committed to deliver a tailor-made financing solution to meet the Company’s requirements amid a complex economic environment arising from the COVID-19 crisis” said Peter Pergovacz, Managing Director at Naxicap Partners Germany. “We are pleased to team up with LGT Private Debt once again and in a new geography as we believe they will be a valuable financing partner to support the Company and its future development.”