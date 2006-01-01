With headquarters in Barcelona (Spain) and two plants in Beniel (Murcia, Spain) and Sant Quirze (Barcelona area, Spain), HTBA is a Spanish manufacturer and distributor of high quality citrus flavonoid extracts and vitamin B12 derivatives to the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food & beverages and animal feed industries. Due to its strong pharmaceutical background and unique manufacturing know-how, HTBA has become a leading player in its market with the capacity to meet pharmaceuticals and food & beverages companies’ highly demanding standards and has developed a presence in over 90 countries (mostly in Europe, the US and Japan).

“LGT Private Debt is extremely pleased to support Riverside as well as the management team of HTBA in this carve-out and in the Company’s next development phase. We are particularly attracted by the leading position of HTBA on its markets, its state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities guaranteeing longstanding relationships with its clients, and its highly experienced management team" stated Kevin Abrial, Managing Director at LGT Private Debt. "We have successfully partnered with Riverside on a similar previous carve-out in Spain, Euromed, and value their hands-on investment strategy as well as significant experience in the pharmaceutical industry.”

“LGT Private Debt has demonstrated again its ability to react swiftly in understanding the business’ potential and in providing a flexible and tailor-made financing solution” said Rafael Alvarez-Novoa, Partner at Riverside. “We are pleased to team up again with LGT Private Debt as we believe they will be a valuable financing partner to support HTBA’s carve-out and future development.”