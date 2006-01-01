Innovation

Talib Sheikh joined Jupiter in June this year from JP Morgan Asset Management where he worked as a managing director and portfolio manager for nearly 20 years. Talib has a strong performance track record across a range of multi-asset products including income, flexible balanced and target return.

Maintaining a careful balance between income generating strategies, a focus on growth over time and a mindset of disciplined risk management, the Jupiter Flexible Income Fund looks to offer clients a comprehensive, transparent and consistent investment solution.

With a global remit, the Fund will invest in a variety of income generating assets across the capital structure in both traditional and non-traditional asset classes.In line with Jupiter’s wider investment approach, the Fund will be fullyunconstrainedand high conviction in style. Leveraging the breadth of Jupiter’s expertise across asset classes, the portfolio will incorporate the established skills of Jupiter’s regional equity specialists and fixed income credit research team to achieve strategic asset allocations. Integrated into Jupiter’s wider investment and risk framework, the multi-asset team (Talib Sheikh, Lee Manzi, Rhys Petheram and Joseph Chapman) will drive all macro views and tactical allocation decisions.

Katharine Dryer, Head of Investments, Fixed Income and Multi-Asset commented: “We believe the demand for yield among our global client base will be an enduring theme. In a more volatile market environment, the ability to deliver this consistentlywill require a truly active and agile approach. The launch of our Flexible Income Fund is an important step in the evolution of Jupiter’s product range and demonstrates our dedication to offering a range of investment outcomes for our clients. We are pleased to be able to combine such a breadth of Jupiter expertise in this Fund and delighted to have Talib at the helm.”