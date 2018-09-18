Innovation

An unconstrained,concentrated portfolio of around 40-50 stocks, the fundwill invest at least 70% of its assets in companies which are either basedin, or conduct most of their activities in Eurozone countries. The team looks for companies which, in their opinion, offer good prospects for capital growth, taking into account economic trends and business developments.

Cédric de Fonclare joined Jupiter in 1999 and is currently Head of Strategy, European Opportunities. He manages the Jupiter European Opportunities fund (SICAV) as well as a UK-domiciled European equity unit-trust and institutional assets. Greg Herbert joined Jupiter’s European Opportunities Team in 2007. He currently manages as a UK-domiciled European equity unit-trustand alsoworks closely with Cédric de Fonclare in the management of the Jupiter European Opportunities fund (SICAV).

Andrej Brodnik, Head of Continental European Sales, commented: “At Jupiter we are constantly looking to broaden our product offering where possible to meet client demand. In the current environment, investorsare increasingly looking for products which provide access to the broad range of investment opportunities available across Europe, but with limited exposure to currency risk, particularly sterling, given the UK’s large weighting in many pan-European indices. This portfoliohas been developed to address that demand.”

Cédric de Fonclare, co-manager of the Jupiter Eurozone Equity Fund, added: “Looking ahead, we believe that while economic and company fundamentals in Europe remain strong, bouts of market turmoil will continue to become more common. For fundamental stock-pickers like us, we believe that higher volatility should present strong opportunities to buy into quality companies that may have been mispriced by the market. Weremain focused on maintaining a diversified and liquid portfolio composed of quality businesses that can be bought at reasonable valuations, a strategy which we believe provides the best path to investment returns.”