Only a few companies hold the potential to change the life of billions of people permanently. Among those game-changers, four technology titans form a special group, commonly known by its acronym FANG, which stands for Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly acknowledged as Google). Recently, the FANG-gang admitted two new members, Microsoft and Apple, in their prestigious club, effectively forming FANGMA. Evolve ETFs, one of Canada’s fastest-growing ETF providers, now released a new ETF including these six FANGMA companies. The ETF, which tracks the Solactive FANGMA Equal Weight Index, started trading on May 6th, 2021, on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under ticker symbols TECH, TECH.B and TECH.U.

FANGMA stocks are enormous market drivers and are often regarded as a proxy for the entire US economy. With products and services found in almost every household giving them a dominant stance in their respective business sector. For investors, engaging with FANGMA companies can become quite tricky since acquiring only one Amazon stock, investors need to reach deep in their pockets. With investing in Evolve ETFs’ FANGMA ETF, investors can participate in the fund’s performance with only a fraction of the cost that was involved if investors would buy these stocks natively.

“These six companies have transformed our world and have been a big driver of growth and returns for our markets,” says Raj Lala, President and CEO at Evolve. “In fact, last year they accounted for more than half of the performance in the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100. One of the numerous operational advantages of using this fund is the fact that investors can get exposure to these six companies for a $10 starting share price. This compares with investing almost $7,000 at current market prices to purchase one share of each of these companies.”

“FANGMA companies changed the ways we communicate, work, and entertain ourselves. Their predominant market position enabled them to penetrate every household, and, admittedly, I am myself a loyal customer of all FANGMA companies,” comments Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer at Solactive. “FANGMA companies played their cards right for a long period, allowing them to constitute high market entry barriers that possibly further corroborate their leading role even more.”